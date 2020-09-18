27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Brooks: We need to better prepare for pandemics

Axios' Margaret Talev (L) and Rep. Susan Brooks (R). Photo: Axios

Insufficient stockpiles and a lack of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic should serve as a warning for America on future preparedness, Rep. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.) said at an Axios virtual event on Friday.

What they're saying: "Congress had been beefing up for years — the appropriations for preparedness — it certainly was not enough, and we recognize that," Brooks said.

  • "I do think going forward, and I certainly hope in a bipartisan way, we will come together to make sure there is more funding for those frontline workers, for our health care systems ... County health departments, our state health departments, quite frankly have not been adequately funded over many years."
  • "And so I think there's going to be a lot of discussion — not only in Congress — but I think in state legislatures and in county commissions and so forth: How do we make sure that we do a better job, not only in the longterm future, but because pandemics can last sometimes a couple of years."

The big picture: Congress has provided emergency funding to states that are financially struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. But many are still fighting to manage the massive costs incurred by the COVID-19 economy, including testing, unemployment and health care funding.

Watch the event.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

49% of U.S. adults said in a recent Pew survey they would not get a coronavirus vaccine if one were available today.

Why it matters: All major political and demographic groups said they are less likely to get a vaccine now than they were in May, although Republicans and Black adults are the least likely.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Though health workers represent less than 3% of the population in many countries, they account for around 14% of the coronavirus cases reported to the World Health Organization, WHO announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The WHO called on governments and health care leaders to address threats facing the health and safety of these workers, adding that the pandemic has highlighted how protecting them is needed to ensure a functioning health care system.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
21 hours ago - Health

Pandemic may drive up cancer cases and exacerbate disparities

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Doctors are concerned the coronavirus pandemic is going to lead to an uptick in cancer incidence and deaths — and exacerbate racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities seen with the disease.

Why it matters: The U.S. has made recent advances in lowering cancer deaths — including narrowing the gap between different race and ethnicities in both incidence and death rates. But the pandemic could render some of these advances moot.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow