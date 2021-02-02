Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Pandemic puts Peak TV on pause

Reproduced from an FX Networks Research report; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of new original scripted series finally declined last year, after growing steadily for the past decade to over 500 new shows in 2019.

Why it matters: Pandemic-related production delays forced many TV networks and streamers to rely more heavily on unscripted series, like reality shows and animation, as well as licensing shows from foreign networks for U.S. audiences.

By the numbers: Last year, there were 493 new scripted series, according to data from Disney-owned cable network FX, down about 7% from the 532 new scripted series produced in 2019.

  • Still, 493 scripted series is more than double the number of new shows the industry produced just 11 years ago, when FX first started compiling this research.
  • Most of the new scripted series in the past few years have come from tech firms or traditional TV networks making series for their new streaming services.

Be smart: Industry experts had long anticipated that we would eventually hit "Peak TV," and that the number of new series would start to plateau, but few expected that would happen thanks to a pandemic shutting down production studios globally.

What to watch: A slew of new entrants into the streaming wars last year will likely help to boost new scripted series development in 2021 as more people are vaccinated.

  • For cable and broadcast networks, it no longer makes as much sense to invest in new scripted series for live TV, when consumers are mostly looking to watch that type of programming on-demand.
  • Instead, expect more live TV networks to invest in news and sports to keep their cable and broadcast networks alive as cord-cutting persists.

The bottom line: The pandemic-related pauses in production have left stuck-at-home consumers antsy for more new hits. But more are on the way.

Go deeper: Coronavirus dooms fall TV season

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The middleman's moment

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Reddit trading frenzy is bringing two middlemen of the financial system to the forefront.

Why it matters: The mania has exposed the inner-workings of the financial system — allowing trading platforms like Robinhood to shift some of the gaze toward at least one of these usually arcane players.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Bonus episode: Inside the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Getty Images photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post, George Frey/Bloomberg

Last month, Axios published "Off the rails," a series taking you inside the end of Donald Trump's presidency, from his election loss to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that triggered his second impeachment — and a Senate trial set to begin next week.

In this bonus edition, we take you back into those final weeks — to one long, unhinged night a week before Christmas, when an epic, profanity-soaked standoff played out with profound implications for the nation.

Four conspiracy theorists marched into the Oval Office. It was early evening on Friday, Dec. 18 — more than a month after the election had been declared for Joe Biden, and four days after the Electoral College met in every state to make it official.

Go deeper (13 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
2 hours ago - Science

Billionaire battles are shaping our future in space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Amazon and SpaceX's scuffle about satellites shows how competitions between companies today are shaping humanity's future in space.

Why it matters: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are influencing the push for humans to settle the solar system — from a city on Mars to large space stations in orbit.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow