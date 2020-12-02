Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Discovery joins Hollywood streaming wars with launch of discovery+

Discovery

Discovery on Wednesday launched its new global entertainment streaming service discovery+ for $4.99 monthly. It will also include a $6.99 monthly ad-free tier in the U.S.

Why it matters: Discovery joins a very crowded field of entertainment streaming services vying for consumers' budgets.

Details: In the presentation, CEO David Zaslav made it clear that what he hopes will set its service apart is its global reach, its focus on unscripted content, and its talent-driven marketing plan.

  • "The power of our personalities is one of our biggest strategic personalities," Zaslav said in a presentation, referencing talent like former "Fixer Upper" co-hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines.
  • He noted that the service will have exclusive content from the popular duo. The pair joined Zaslav on the virtual presentation to talk about their new shows.

At launch, the streaming service will have over 50 original series and more than 55,000 episodes in total. It's the first time it's making its entire library of content across all of its nearly 20 TV channels available to consumers.

  • Zaslav says they have a strong head start on other services, due to decades of production experience and distribution relationships made globally via its traditional TV networks.
  • "We have always believed that great IP [intellectual property] that we own globally in every language, great brands, great talent, and a wealth of entertainment and sports content around the world sets us apart," he said.
  • To that end, Zaslav said that discovery+ will be the streaming home of the Olympics in Europe next year.
  • He also noted that the company has already brokered distribution agreements with telecom providers abroad, like Italy's Telefonica and Sky in the U.K.

Discovery's reliance on unscripted shows stems from the fact that its TV channels mostly focus on topics that are ripe for reality and documentary programming. Its networks focus on topics like:

  • Home and lifestyle (HGTV)
  • Food (Food Network)
  • True crime (TLC)
  • Relationships (Lifestyle and Own)
  • Science (Planet Earth)

The service will also include digital content from GroupNine Media, a digital media company that owns brands like The Dodo, which focuses on animals, and NowThis, which focuses on news.

The bottom line: Discovery is different from some of the other entertainment companies launching streaming services because, like Netflix, it's a standalone entertainment company — its sole mission is to create content.

  • Many of its rivals, like Disney, Comcast and Apple, use content to sell other things, like theme park tickets, broadband and phones.
  • It's also launching with an existing global footprint. Other companies, like Comcast, have had to make some pricey acquisitions in order to obtain a global reach for its subscription services.
  • Zaslav says discovery+ will roll out to 25 countries next year.

Go deeper: Inside Discovery's global streaming push

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

Netflix's staying power

Reproduced from ANTENNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Netflix has managed to keep its dominant position as one of the least-canceled subscription services in America, according to data from ANTENNA, which tracks purchase behavior and key metrics across subscription media services. The one exception was in September, when it faced brief backlash around a French film called "Cuties."

Driving the news: Data shows that other streamers, like Disney+ and HBO Max, are able to drive sign-ups and buzz with new hits, but the question is whether they can retain users long-term.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Streaming measurement company Antenna raises $4.2 million seed round

Jonathan Carson & Rameez Tase, Co-founders of ANTENNA

Antenna, a new streaming measurement company, has raised a $4.2 million seed round from Raine Ventures, the venture arm of The Raine Group, which has invested in high-profile media and tech companies like Soundcloud and Foursquare.

Why it matters: The transition to digital streaming and mobile phones has created an opportunity for new entrants to disrupt the media measurement industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

Chernin Group invests $30 million in subscription media company Surfline

Surfline

TCG, a venture affiliate of The Chernin Group that invests in media, entertainment and tech businesses, is investing $30 million in Surfline, a media company that focuses on surfing coverage and live wave and weather forecasts for surfers, executives tell Axios.

The big picture: For Chernin, the investment follows a similar pattern of investing in niche content businesses that don't rely on advertising.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

