A survey of 4,700+ former, current and aspiring restaurant workers found many employees aren't leaving the workforce — just restaurants.

Rising pay isn't bringing in enough restaurant workers, adding to the strain on current employees .

Rising pay isn't bringing in enough restaurant workers, adding to the strain on current employees.

A survey of 4,700+ former, current and aspiring restaurant workers found many employees aren't leaving the workforce — just restaurants.

Among respondents who left jobs in the past 18 months, 28% did so for higher paying jobs in a different industry, according to the survey by Black Box Intelligence and Snagajob.

The big picture: Restaurants and bars are still 1 million jobs down from pre-pandemic levels. Combative customers, unpredictable schedules, lack of benefits, career changes, and fear of COVID all take their toll.