Alli Torban
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

2. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the corn supply chain

Data: National Corn Growers Association, Axios research; Infographic: Alli Torban/Axios

Corn-supply interruptions include worker shortages, unpredictable ethanol demand and machinery scarcity.

The bottom line: These layers of disruptions add up, triggering gyrating costs for corn, a foundation of the food supply — both as feedstock and table staple.

