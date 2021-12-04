2. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the corn supply chain
Corn-supply interruptions include worker shortages, unpredictable ethanol demand and machinery scarcity.
- Then stir in hurricanes, droughts and fertilizer tariffs.
The bottom line: These layers of disruptions add up, triggering gyrating costs for corn, a foundation of the food supply — both as feedstock and table staple.
