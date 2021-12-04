1. How the pandemic changed how we eat
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
A food revolution began pre-pandemic, partly due to a culture war inspired by climate change.
- COVID — with its supply chain issues, social distancing, worker shortages, even the loss of smell and taste — accelerated all that.
America's food industry is transforming, from farm to your table.
