1 hour ago - World

Palestinian president calls Bahraini normalization "betrayal of the Palestinians and Jerusalem"

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo: ALAA BADARNEH / Getty Images

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the U.S.-brokered Bahrain-Israel agreement, as his office issued a statement, saying “the Palestinian leadership see this as a betrayal of the Palestinian issue, of Jerusalem and of the al-Aqsa mosque” by Bahrain.

Why it matters: The Bahraini decision to follow the Untied Arab Emirates and normalize relations with Israel is a further blow to the Palestinians, who are losing Arab support. Earlier this week, the Palestinians failed to get the Arab League to back them in condemning the Israel-UAE agreement.

What they're saying: The statement by Palestinian leadership also noted that Bahrain “is legitimizing the crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people,” and called on the Bahraini government to reverse its decision to normalize relation with Israel.

  • PLO secretary general Saeb Erekat said: “The UAE and Bahrain are contributing to Trump's presidential campaign at the expense of the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine. The normalization race is not the answer to the achievement of Palestinian freedom and independence.”

The impact: Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki announced that he will recall the Palestinian ambassador in Manama as a protest to the Bahraini move.

  • The Palestinians withdrew their ambassador from Abu Dhabi a month ago after the UAE normalized relations with Israel.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Trump announces Bahrain joining UAE in normalizing ties with Israel

President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House on Friday announced that Bahrain is joining the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel.

Driving the news: In a phone call between President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Israeli and Bahraini leaders agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
Sep 9, 2020 - World

Kushner: Saudi Arabia will allow any eastbound flight from Israel to use its airspace

Jared Kushner. Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday that the Saudi government agreed to allow all eastbound flights from Israel to pass through its airspace, rather than just flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: Although Saudi Arabia did not follow the UAE in normalizing relations with Israel, opening its airspace is a meaningful step that will influence tourism and the economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
9 hours ago - World

Netanyahu backtracks from flying to D.C. on private jet

Photo: Alex Kolomiensky/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

After facing widespread public criticism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is backtracking on his decision to fly with his family on a private jet to the signing ceremony of the Israel-UAE normalization agreement next week at the White House.

Why it matters: Netanyahu’s office tried to hide the fact he is planning to travel on a private jet, but when the story broke yesterday in the Israeli press Netanyahu was attacked for being indifferent to the economic and health crisis in Israel.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow