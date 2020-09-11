1 hour ago - World

Trump to announce Bahrain joining UAE in normalizing ties with Israel

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House will announce later today that Bahrain is joining the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel, senior Israeli and Arab officials tell Axios, and a Trump administration official confirmed.

Driving the news: Israeli officials say that in the last two weeks, the White House has been pressing Bahrain to follow the UAE, which announced last month that it would open full diplomatic relations with Israel.

  • President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Manama recently and asked the King and Crown Prince of Bahrain to normalize relations with Israel, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: The expected deal is a win for the Trump administration, which has sought to broker Middle East peace and strengthen ties with Israel.

  • It's also a major breakthrough for Israel, which lacks diplomatic recognition in many Middle Eastern countries but has been steadily improving relations in the Gulf, largely due to mutual antipathy toward Iran.

The big picture: A "treaty of peace" between the UAE and Israel is expected to be signed next week, mirroring previous agreements between the Israel, Egypt and Jordan. The deal with Bahrain will establish diplomatic relations and normalize talks between the nation and Israel.

  • The Bahraini Crown Prince is expected to travel to Washington next week to attend the signing ceremony, an Israeli official and Trump official said.

What to watch: The White House plans to invite ambassadors of Arab countries, even if their nations do not have ties with Israel, to the signing ceremony in an effort to create support for the deal.

The White House did not respond to several requests for comment.

Barak Ravid
Sep 9, 2020 - World

Kushner: Saudi Arabia will allow any eastbound flight from Israel to use its airspace

Jared Kushner. Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday that the Saudi government agreed to allow all eastbound flights from Israel to pass through its airspace, rather than just flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: Although Saudi Arabia did not follow the UAE in normalizing relations with Israel, opening its airspace is a meaningful step that will influence tourism and the economy.

Barak Ravid
20 hours ago - World

Netanyahu and his family to fly to the U.S. on private jet

Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Debbie Hill/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara and their two children will fly on a private plane to the signing ceremony of the Israel-UAE normalization deal next week in Washington, D.C. — separate from the rest of the Israeli delegation.

Why it matters: The unprecedented move comes amid a growing health and economic crisis in Israel. Later on Thursday, the Israeli Cabinet voted in favor of a renewed general lockdown across the country due to the dramatic rise in new COVID-19 cases. This will be the first time Netanyahu leaves Israel since the coronavirus outbreak.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 28,212,036 — Total deaths: 910,314 — Total recoveries: 19,037,471Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 6,399,978 — Total deaths: 191,811 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: Florida bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity Study finds bad news for bar and restaurant-goers during COVID-19.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees.'
