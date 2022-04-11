Pakistan's parliament voted Monday to elect opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister, after lawmakers from ousted leader Imran Khan's party walked out, AP reported.

Driving the news: Khan was removed as prime minister Sunday in a no-confidence vote after weeks of political turmoil.

The country's Supreme Court said last week that a vote on the no-confidence motion should go ahead, after finding Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's effort to block the vote was unconstitutional.

Members of Khan's party resigned en masse ahead of Monday's vote to elect a new prime minister, with more than 100 walking out of the National Assembly.

The big picture: Sharif, the leader of an opposition coalition that worked to remove Khan from power, is the younger brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He has vowed to improve the economy and not pursue political reprisals, Al Jazeera reported.

Hundreds of thousands of Khan's supporters rallied late Sunday, protesting against his removal, per AP.

What's next: Sharif is expected to be sworn in later Monday.