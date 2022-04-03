Skip to main content
Pakistan's Imran Khan has no-confidence motion dismissed

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Imran Khan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a televised address Sunday he's asked for the country's Parliament to be dissolved, after he had a parliamentary no-confidence motion against him blocked by the deputy speaker, per Reuters.

Driving the news: The National Assembly deputy speaker, from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, called the move for the vote "unconstitutional," Al Jazeera reports.

  • The former cricket star had faced a series of recent defections in recent weeks. A key ally quit Khan's ruling coalition last week, costing him the majority in Parliament.
  • The opposition accused Khan of mismanaging the economy amid high inflation in the country, per the New York Times.

The big picture: Ahead of Sunday's vote, Khan rejected mounting pressure to resign as prime minister, saying he would "fight till the last ball."

  • No previous Pakistani prime minister has completed a full five-year term.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

