Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a televised address Sunday he's asked for the country's Parliament to be dissolved, after he had a parliamentary no-confidence motion against him blocked by the deputy speaker, per Reuters.

Driving the news: The National Assembly deputy speaker, from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, called the move for the vote "unconstitutional," Al Jazeera reports.

The former cricket star had faced a series of recent defections in recent weeks. A key ally quit Khan's ruling coalition last week, costing him the majority in Parliament.

The opposition accused Khan of mismanaging the economy amid high inflation in the country, per the New York Times.

The big picture: Ahead of Sunday's vote, Khan rejected mounting pressure to resign as prime minister, saying he would "fight till the last ball."

No previous Pakistani prime minister has completed a full five-year term.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.