Pakistan's Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote after court ruling
Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to dissolve parliament and call for early elections was unconstitutional, AP reports.
Why it matters: Khan will now be forced to face the no-confidence vote he had tried to avoid on Saturday, and the result could see him ousted from power.
Catch up quick: Khan has resisted calls to resign in recent weeks despite facing a series of defections that cost his ruling coalition their majority in Parliament.
- Earlier this week he had his deputy speaker block a parliamentary no-confidence motion against him on the basis that it was "unconstitutional" and subsequently ordered the dissolution of parliament while calling for new elections.
The big picture: The Supreme Court ruled that Khan's effort to block the no-confidence vote was unconstitutional and that therefore the call to dissolve parliament was invalid, the BBC reported.
- In addition to allowing the no-confidence vote to go ahead, Pakistan's top court also restored the parliament and cabinet, per Bloomberg.
- The decision to dissolve parliament was “declared contrary to the constitution and the law,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said of the unanimous verdict, per Bloomberg.
- If Khan loses the no-confidence vote on Saturday, the opposition will appoint a new prime minister that will hold power until Aug. 2023, when a new election is set to be held, per the BBC.