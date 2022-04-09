Pakistan's Parliament has passed a no-confidence vote to remove Imran Khan as prime minister.

Why it matters: While no previous Pakistani prime minister has completed a full five-year term, the former cricket star is the first to be removed from office in a no-confidence vote, the New York Times notes.

By the numbers: The motion passed early Sunday local time in the 342-seat parliament with 174 votes — two more than was required for a simple majority, according to the Washington Post.

Driving the news: The country's Supreme Court said Thursday that a vote should go ahead after finding that Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (Justice) Party's actions in blocking a no-confidence motion against him last week were unconstitutional, the BBC reports.

Khan had seen several recent defections — notably a key ally quitting the ruling coalition, which last month cost him the majority in Parliament.

The big picture: He took office in 2018 after running as an anti-establishment politician who pledged to clear up corruption in politics.But opposition parties said he failed to achieve this, according to Al Jazeera.

Opposition leaders also accused Khan of mismanaging the economy amid high inflation in the country, per the NYT.

What's next: Elections are due to be held within the next six months.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League party who spearheaded the campaign against Khan, was expected to become the interim prime minister, WashPost notes.

Flashback: Pakistan PM will "absolutely not" allow CIA to use bases for Afghanistan operations

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.