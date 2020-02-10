"Parasite" makes history with Oscars win

"Parasite" won the top award at the Oscars on Sunday night — becoming the first foreign language film to do so in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Why it matters: It's a historic moment for the entertainment industry, which has been criticized for its lack of diversity on and off screen.

Be smart: It also represents a small win for the traditional movie model. "Parasite" was released conventionally in theaters by a movie studio, not via a streaming company.

Details: The film also took home awards for best best director, original screenplay and international feature.

The acceptance speeches by "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho reinforced the diversity being celebrated, as the director gave most of his speeches through a translator.

The Hollywood A-list crowd at the Oscars was clearly delighted by the success of "Parasite" and erupted in applause at the news of the film's historic win.

Joon-ho was celebrated on Twitter throughout the night.

Yes, but: The Oscars were otherwise not as inclusive as critics would have liked.

All of the nominees for "Best Director" this year were for men, a situation that caught the attention of activists, actors and filmmakers.

Natalie Portman arrived at the red carpet wearing the names of female directors that were neglected by the nomination process as part of her Oscars gown.

Other notable wins include:

Joaquin Phoenix won the award for "Best Actor" for his role in "Joker," which was the most-heavily nominated film of the night.

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground Productions also took home its first Oscars win for "American Factory." The film, about the tensions in Dayton, Ohio, after a Chinese company opens up a glass plant there, won the award for best documentary feature.

The big picture: The multiple wins for "Parasite" come on the heels of an #OscarsSoWhite social media movement, which criticized the awards show for over-indexing on white, male actors and filmmakers.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.