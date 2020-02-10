"Parasite" makes history with Oscars win
Director Bong Joon-ho accepting an Oscar for "Parasite" onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Parasite" won the top award at the Oscars on Sunday night — becoming the first foreign language film to do so in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.
Why it matters: It's a historic moment for the entertainment industry, which has been criticized for its lack of diversity on and off screen.
Be smart: It also represents a small win for the traditional movie model. "Parasite" was released conventionally in theaters by a movie studio, not via a streaming company.
Details: The film also took home awards for best best director, original screenplay and international feature.
- The acceptance speeches by "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho reinforced the diversity being celebrated, as the director gave most of his speeches through a translator.
- The Hollywood A-list crowd at the Oscars was clearly delighted by the success of "Parasite" and erupted in applause at the news of the film's historic win.
- Joon-ho was celebrated on Twitter throughout the night.
Yes, but: The Oscars were otherwise not as inclusive as critics would have liked.
- All of the nominees for "Best Director" this year were for men, a situation that caught the attention of activists, actors and filmmakers.
- Natalie Portman arrived at the red carpet wearing the names of female directors that were neglected by the nomination process as part of her Oscars gown.
Other notable wins include:
- Joaquin Phoenix won the award for "Best Actor" for his role in "Joker," which was the most-heavily nominated film of the night.
- Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground Productions also took home its first Oscars win for "American Factory." The film, about the tensions in Dayton, Ohio, after a Chinese company opens up a glass plant there, won the award for best documentary feature.
The big picture: The multiple wins for "Parasite" come on the heels of an #OscarsSoWhite social media movement, which criticized the awards show for over-indexing on white, male actors and filmmakers.
