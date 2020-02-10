Updated 42 mins ago - World

"Parasite" makes history with Oscars win

Sara Fischer

Director Bong Joon-ho accepting an Oscar for "Parasite" onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Parasite" won the top award at the Oscars on Sunday night — becoming the first foreign language film to do so in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Why it matters: It's a historic moment for the entertainment industry, which has been criticized for its lack of diversity on and off screen.

Be smart: It also represents a small win for the traditional movie model. "Parasite" was released conventionally in theaters by a movie studio, not via a streaming company.

Details: The film also took home awards for best best director, original screenplay and international feature.

  • The acceptance speeches by "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho reinforced the diversity being celebrated, as the director gave most of his speeches through a translator.
  • The Hollywood A-list crowd at the Oscars was clearly delighted by the success of "Parasite" and erupted in applause at the news of the film's historic win.
  • Joon-ho was celebrated on Twitter throughout the night.

Yes, but: The Oscars were otherwise not as inclusive as critics would have liked.

  • All of the nominees for "Best Director" this year were for men, a situation that caught the attention of activists, actors and filmmakers.
  • Natalie Portman arrived at the red carpet wearing the names of female directors that were neglected by the nomination process as part of her Oscars gown.

Other notable wins include:

  • Joaquin Phoenix won the award for "Best Actor" for his role in "Joker," which was the most-heavily nominated film of the night.
  • Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground Productions also took home its first Oscars win for "American Factory." The film, about the tensions in Dayton, Ohio, after a Chinese company opens up a glass plant there, won the award for best documentary feature.

The big picture: The multiple wins for "Parasite" come on the heels of an #OscarsSoWhite social media movement, which criticized the awards show for over-indexing on white, male actors and filmmakers.

Go deeper: Obama-produced "American Factory" wins Best Documentary Oscar

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Axios

"Joker" leads Oscar nominations with 11

Photo: Dean Treml/AFP via Getty Images

"Joker" led the way among Academy Award nominees on Monday, nabbing 11 nods, including Best Picture.

The big picture: The awards ceremony — like last year's — is set to be a showdown between traditional Hollywood studios and new streaming giants. Netflix's "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" both got a nomination for Best Picture and nabbed a number of top acting nominations as well.

The top nomineesArrowJan 13, 2020
Sara Fischer

The New York Times debuts second Oscars ad

Photo: The New York Times

The New York Times will on Thursday debut the next wave of ads from its "The Truth Is Worth It" brand campaign — including an Oscars ad.

Why it matters: It speaks to a bigger trend of large publishers taking out splashy television ads to promote their brands. The Washington Post ran a Super Bowl ad last year. The Times ran its first Oscars ad in 2017.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Sara Fischer

On-demand video rental services get awards season boost

Data: PwC and Digital TV Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Over the last decade, transactional video on-demand (TVOD), which are services that sell or rent content on a one-time basis, have largely been challenged by the rise of subscription and advertising-based streaming services that allow users to access hundreds of titles for a monthly or yearly fee.

Case-in-point: Companies like Apple and Amazon, which still sell and rent content to users, have both invested heavily over the past year in building up their own subscription streaming platforms (SVODs).

Go deeperArrowJan 14, 2020