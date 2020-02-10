Obama-produced "American Factory" wins Best Documentary Oscar

"American Factory, the first Netflix film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, won an Oscar for "Best Documentary Feature" Sunday.

What they're saying: The former president and first lady both tweeted their congratulations to filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who directed the film, which documents what happened to an Ohio factory after it was reopened by a Chinese billionaire. "So glad to see their heart and honesty recognized — because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect," Michelle Obama said. "But that’s where the truth so often lies."

