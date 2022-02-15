Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host 2022 Oscars

Comedians and actors Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will host the Oscars this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The Oscars haven’t had a host for the last three years.

The Academy Awards' last host was Jimmy Kimmel in 2018.

What they're saying: “Regina, Amy and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

The big picture: The only other time there have been multiple women hosting the Oscars was in 1977, when Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda hosted with Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor, per ABC News.

Go deeper: