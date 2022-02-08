Sign up for our daily briefing

Netflix's “The Power of the Dog” tops Oscar nominations list

Netflix’s Western hit “Power of the Dog” racked up the most nominations for the 94th Academy Awards.

The big picture: Overall, streaming services — particularly Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon — dominated in all main acting and best picture categories.

  • Amazon's "Being the Ricardos" was nominated for best picture, with actors Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman and J.K. Simmons landing in the leading actor, leading actress and supporting actor categories.
  • Apple TV+ made strong inroads, with its film "CODA" securing best picture, best supporting actor and best adapted screenplay nominations. The streamer's "The Tragedy of Macbeth" received a best leading actor nomination for Denzel Washington.
  • Disney+ landed three films in the best animated feature category with "Encanto," "Luca" and "Raya and the Last Dragon."

Details: Ten films were nominated for Best Picture, including Netflix's "The Power of the Dog” and "Don't Look Up," Disney's "West Side Story," Apple's "CODA," along with "Belfast," "Licorice Pizza," "King Richard," "Nightmare Alley," "Dune" and the Japanese film "Drive My Car."

  • "Power of the Dog" received 12 total nominations, followed by "Dune" with 10 and "Belfast" and "West Side Story," each receiving seven.
  • "Power of the Dog" director Jane Campion made history, becoming the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director.

The big picture: The awards will be held on March 27th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Unlike the Golden Globes, the event will be broadcast live on ABC.

  • The Golden Globes typically serve as a litmus test for which movies will be considered at the Oscars, but this year's ceremony, which wasn't televised, slipped beneath the radar for most Americans.
  • ABC's parent company, Disney, experimented Tuesday morning with streaming the nominations across Hulu and Disney+, a spokesperson said. The event marked the first time any content has been livestreamed on Disney+.
  • ABC has not released its livestreaming plans yet for the show.

Flashback: Netflix dominates 2021 Oscar nominations

Russell Contreras
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Uncovering the Underground Railroad to Mexico

It's likely more enslaved Black people escaped to Mexico than originally thought, scholars say.

Why it matters: The story of the Underground Railroad to Mexico — loosely organized paths allowing enslaved Black people to escape bondage by fleeing south — exposes a neglected history about the Black experience in the Americas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Rumble SPAC spikes on Joe Rogan offer

SPAC silliness hit a new high yesterday, in the form of a giant stock surge for the blank check company taking Rumble public.

Driving the news: Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski tweeted an offer to top podcaster Joe Rogan, offering him $100 million over four years to move his show to Rumble from Spotify.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Emily Peck
Updated 55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Women's labor force participation still lagging

Editor's note: The headline, graphic and story were corrected to reflect that BLS data from January cannot be compared to the prior month due to an annual re-weighting of employment numbers based on the latest population data.

Women are still struggling to get back to work, and the Omicron variant may have made that more difficult.

Driving the news: Men's labor force participation rate was up to 70% in January, according to numbers from the Labor Department released Friday. The women's rate is 58%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)