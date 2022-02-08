Netflix's “The Power of the Dog” tops Oscar nominations list

Sign up for our daily briefing
Netflix, trailer
Netflix’s Western hit “Power of the Dog” racked up the most nominations for the 94th Academy Awards.
The big picture: Overall, streaming services — particularly Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon — dominated in all main acting and best picture categories.
- Amazon's "Being the Ricardos" was nominated for best picture, with actors Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman and J.K. Simmons landing in the leading actor, leading actress and supporting actor categories.
- Apple TV+ made strong inroads, with its film "CODA" securing best picture, best supporting actor and best adapted screenplay nominations. The streamer's "The Tragedy of Macbeth" received a best leading actor nomination for Denzel Washington.
- Disney+ landed three films in the best animated feature category with "Encanto," "Luca" and "Raya and the Last Dragon."
Details: Ten films were nominated for Best Picture, including Netflix's "The Power of the Dog” and "Don't Look Up," Disney's "West Side Story," Apple's "CODA," along with "Belfast," "Licorice Pizza," "King Richard," "Nightmare Alley," "Dune" and the Japanese film "Drive My Car."
- "Power of the Dog" received 12 total nominations, followed by "Dune" with 10 and "Belfast" and "West Side Story," each receiving seven.
- "Power of the Dog" director Jane Campion made history, becoming the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director.
The big picture: The awards will be held on March 27th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Unlike the Golden Globes, the event will be broadcast live on ABC.
- The Golden Globes typically serve as a litmus test for which movies will be considered at the Oscars, but this year's ceremony, which wasn't televised, slipped beneath the radar for most Americans.
- ABC's parent company, Disney, experimented Tuesday morning with streaming the nominations across Hulu and Disney+, a spokesperson said. The event marked the first time any content has been livestreamed on Disney+.
- ABC has not released its livestreaming plans yet for the show.
Flashback: Netflix dominates 2021 Oscar nominations