Major firsts to know from the Oscar nominations

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Beyoncé performs in Santa Monica, California in October 2018. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope)
Get ready for new Beyoncé memes. The 28-time Grammy winner just snagged her first Oscar nomination for “Be Alive,” a song in the film “King Richard,” which has also earned star Will Smith a Best Actor nomination.
Driving the news: Nominations for next month’s Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.
Among other notable nominees, per CNN:
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) has become the first deaf man to earn an acting nomination. He’s up for Best Supporting Actor.
- Denzel Washington earned his 10th Academy Award nomination, solidifying his title as the most-nominated Black actor in Oscar history. He is up this year for Best Actor in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from A24 Films.
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) is now the first woman to be nominated for Best Director more than once.
- Ari Wegner (also “The Power of the Dog”) could become the first female cinematographer to win an Oscar. There’s only been one other woman (Rachel Morrison) nominated.
Bonus numbers: Half of the 10 best picture nominations were released by streaming services, AP reports.
- Netflix has the most nominations of any studio with 27 total nods.
When to watch: The 94th Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm ET on ABC.
What to watch: Ratings. Last year’s show plummeted to a record low.