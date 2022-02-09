Major firsts to know from the Oscar nominations

Get ready for new Beyoncé memes. The 28-time Grammy winner just snagged her first Oscar nomination for “Be Alive,” a song in the film “King Richard,” which has also earned star Will Smith a Best Actor nomination.

Driving the news: Nominations for next month’s Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

Among other notable nominees, per CNN:

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) has become the first deaf man to earn an acting nomination. He’s up for Best Supporting Actor.

Denzel Washington earned his 10th Academy Award nomination, solidifying his title as the most-nominated Black actor in Oscar history. He is up this year for Best Actor in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from A24 Films.

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) is now the first woman to be nominated for Best Director more than once.

Ari Wegner (also “The Power of the Dog”) could become the first female cinematographer to win an Oscar. There’s only been one other woman (Rachel Morrison) nominated.

Bonus numbers: Half of the 10 best picture nominations were released by streaming services, AP reports.

Netflix has the most nominations of any studio with 27 total nods.

When to watch: The 94th Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

What to watch: Ratings. Last year’s show plummeted to a record low.