President Trump is "provoking yet another war in the Middle East" with his extra troop deployment there, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke told CBS' "Face the Nation" in an interview to be broadcast Sunday.

Details: O'Rourke told CBS journalist Margaret Brennan Trump was wrong to send an additional 1,500 troops to the Middle East, amid tensions with Iran. "We find ourselves already engaged in war in so many countries — in Iraq, in Syria, in Yemen, not too far from there in Libya, and in Afghanistan," he said.

