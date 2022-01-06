Sign up for our daily briefing
Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof during an annual Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York in September 2011. Photo: Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan (D) ruled Thursday that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is ineligible to run for governor because the state's constitution requires candidates to be a resident for at least three years prior to the election in which they are running.
Why it matters: The decision essentially scuttles Kristof's campaign after months of planning and buildup, though he is allowed to file an appeal.
- Kristof, a progressive who was planning to run for the Democratic nomination, left the Times and started a political action committee before announcing his candidacy in October.
What they're saying: "The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon. I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor," Fagan said in a statement.
- "As Oregon’s chief elections official, it is my responsibility to make sure all candidates on the statewide ballot are qualified to serve if elected."
- "If Mr. Kristof chooses to appeal, the Oregon Elections Division is committed to doing everything possible to allow Oregon courts to decide promptly," said Deborah Scroggin, Oregon's elections director.
- Kristof did not immediately comment on the decision.