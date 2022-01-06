Sign up for our daily briefing

Kristof ineligible to run for Oregon governor, secretary of state says

Axios

Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof during an annual Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York in September 2011. Photo: Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan (D) ruled Thursday that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is ineligible to run for governor because the state's constitution requires candidates to be a resident for at least three years prior to the election in which they are running.

Why it matters: The decision essentially scuttles Kristof's campaign after months of planning and buildup, though he is allowed to file an appeal.

What they're saying: "The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon. I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor," Fagan said in a statement.

  • "As Oregon’s chief elections official, it is my responsibility to make sure all candidates on the statewide ballot are qualified to serve if elected."
  • "If Mr. Kristof chooses to appeal, the Oregon Elections Division is committed to doing everything possible to allow Oregon courts to decide promptly," said Deborah Scroggin, Oregon's elections director.
  • Kristof did not immediately comment on the decision.

Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: An hour-by-hour record of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's Electoral College victory.

It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:

Yacob Reyes
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gaetz: "We're proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) doubled down on his rhetoric about the Capitol insurrection on Thursday, telling Steve Bannon on his podcast that he is "ashamed of nothing" and "proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Gaetz, one of President Trump's most vocal supporters, has routinely made baseless claims regarding election fraud. He has mentioned the Capitol insurrection on social media more than any other Republican in Congress.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases soar by more than 200% — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives — CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.
  3. Politics: Japan asks U.S. Military to stay on base to stop COVID spreadThe schools keep closing White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month"
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Sports: NFL reportedly looking at AT&T Stadium as possible backup Super Bowl site — Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption — The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron.
  6. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and seven other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  7. Variant tracker
