Oracle moves headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas

Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Oracle announced it has relocated its headquarters to Austin, Texas, becoming the latest tech company to move out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Bloomberg first reported on Friday.

The big picture via Axios' Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen: America’s entrepreneurial and technology power is dispersing beyond Silicon Valley and New York — a trend greatly accelerated by two Cs: coronavirus and California.

Texas has no state income tax, while California, in contrast, is known for high taxes and strict regulatory policies.

What they're saying: "We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work," an Oracle spokesperson told CNBC.

  • The company also said it permit the majority of its workforce to select which office they want to work from, or if they continue to work from home.
  • "[W]e will continue to support major hubs for Oracle around the world, including those in the United States such as Redwood City, Austin, Santa Monica, Seattle, Denver, Orlando and Burlington, among others, and we expect to add other locations over time."
  • “By implementing a more modern approach to work, we expect to further improve our employees’ quality of life and quality of output.”

Ursula Perano
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit challenging swing-state election results

Texas AG Ken Paxton and President Trump in Texas in June. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to invalidate 10 million votes in four battleground states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin — that President Trump lost.

Why it matters: It's the latest and most significant legal defeat for Trump and his allies in their floundering attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump tweeted Wednesday, "We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!"

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Technology

The death spiral of public life

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

By removing Americans from public life, the pandemic is threatening long-term damage to the essential services we all share — like schools and transit — while worsening inequality.

Why it matters: Technology has helped keep many — though far from all of us — working, fed and even entertained at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the forced retreat from public life will have toxic ramifications unless the places and services we all share can be saved.

Axios
13 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, the agency announced on Friday night.

Why it matters: It's a major milestone in the U.S. fight against COVID-19, clearing the way for the initial rollout of a vaccine that has been found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects.

