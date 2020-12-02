Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Part of HP is leaving Silicon Valley for Texas

Ina Fried, author of Login

The HP logo. Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, one of two public companies that now bear the HP name, said Tuesday it's moving its corporate headquarters from San Jose, California, to Houston.

Why it matters: The move isn't financially huge, as HPE already had a significant number of employees based in Houston, the old hometown for Compaq, which merged with HP in 2001. But the symbolism of a Silicon Valley icon picking up and leaving is not a good look for the Bay Area.

Details: HPE said it doesn't plan layoffs and it will keep a significant presence in California.

  • Silicon Valley "will continue to be a strategic hub for HPE R&D, innovation and technical talent," it said in a blog post.

The big picture: Enterprise cybersecurity firm Tanium is also leaving Silicon Valley for the Seattle suburbs, as reported by GeekWire.

  • "San Francisco is not the city it was 20 years ago," CEO Orion Hindawi told GeekWire.

Yes, but: HP Inc., the company that makes PCs and printers, is staying put in the Bay Area, a spokesperson told Axios.

Between the lines: Taxes surely played a role, as Texas has lower corporate taxes and no state income tax. However, it's not that simple, some experts say, noting Texas has higher sales and property taxes.

My thought bubble: The threat to Silicon Valley's industry centrality is less from changes in the region than from the way the pandemic has opened the floodgates to remote work, offering employees that want more space or better schools an option to get those benefits without changing jobs.

Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Making sense of the $28 billion Salesforce-Slack deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As with most big deals in tech, the key question to ask about Salesforce's $28 billion purchase of Slack isn't whether the price is too high or low, but whether the combination makes sense.

Between the lines: Big Tech companies have plenty of their own cash and can easily borrow more, but only a finite amount of time to innovate before rivals capture their turf.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The chasm between CO2 goals and energy production

Reproduced from The Production Gap Report: 2020 Special Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Projected and planned levels of global oil, natural gas and coal production are way out of step with the kind of emissions cuts needed to hold global warming significantly in check, a new analysis shows.

Why it matters: The "production gap" report from the UN's environment agency and other researchers provides another lens onto how the world is nowhere near on track to meet the Paris climate deal's goals.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - World

Putin says Russia will begin large-scale COVID-19 vaccination next week

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he has directed officials to begin large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 as early as next week, according to state media.

Why it matters: Russia, which has the fourth-largest coronavirus caseload in the world with more than 2.3 million infections, would be the first country to begin mass vaccination. Experts have criticized the lack of scientific transparency around the vaccine and the haste with which the Kremlin approved it.

