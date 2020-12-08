Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Tesla CEO Elon Musk moves to Texas from Silicon Valley

Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he's moved from Silicon Valley to Texas, coinciding with a major startup exodus from California since the start of the pandemic and the expansion of remote work this year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: Musk in May threatened to move Tesla's business out of California after a stay-at-home order required him to shut down his sole U.S. car factory. Tesla already said earlier this year that it would build a new automobile plant in Texas, which is now in development.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise also announced last week that it plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas.
  • Palantir technologies moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Denver earlier this year.
  • Musk predicted businesses may continue to shift out of California, telling the Journal, "I think we’ll see some reduction in the influence of Silicon Valley."

Between the lines: Texas has no state income tax and Musk is the second-richest person in the world. California, in contrast, is known for high taxes and strict regulatory policies.

Musk took a swipe at California on the way out, telling the Journal: "They do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled, and then they don’t win the championship anymore."

