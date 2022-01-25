Sign up for our daily briefing

Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list

Jacob Knutson

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appearing on a screen while speaking from prison in January 2021. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

Russian financial authorities added oppositional leader Alexei Navalny and several of his allies to the country’s registry of terrorists and extremists, freezing their bank accounts, according to AP.

Why it matters: Navalny and his allies' additions to the list, and several other recent actions against human rights organizations and independent media, are the latest displays of the Kremlin cracking down on political dissent. They are a sign that those who advocate for reforms in Russia risk being labeled as terrorists.

Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service added Navalny to the list roughly a year after he was sentenced to serve about 2.5 years in prison for violating parole.

  • He was charged with violating his parole for staying in Germany while he recovered from the attempted poisoning by Russian security forces in 2020.
  • Navalny and Western nations have condemned the charge and his prison sentence as being politically motivated.

A Russian court labeled Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, a group created to expose corruption within the Kremlin, "extremist" in June, meaning that anyone associated with the group could face prison sentences of up to 10 years.

  • A new criminal case was opened against Navalny in September, and he stands accused of founding and leading an extremist group. If convicted, he could have a decade added to his prison sentence.

The big picture: In a major blow to the country's civil society, a Russian court ordered two prominent human rights groups to shut down in December after they were charged with violating Russia's "foreign agent" law and "justifying terrorism and extremism."

  • The Russian government has repeatedly used foreign agent and terrorist designations to suppress opposition figures, activists, journalists and human rights lawyers.

Go deeper: Navalny aides vow to keep up the fight from exile

Jeff Tracy
10 mins ago - Sports

Olympians avoiding COVID at all costs ahead of Beijing Games

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

10 days out from the Olympics, athletes around the world are battening down the hatches in hopes of making it to Beijing COVID-free.

Why it matters: The Beijing bubble — a closed-loop system meant to shut off the outside world entirely — is the strictest ever created for a global sporting event.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
14 mins ago - World

DOJ's China Initiative under scrutiny as cases fall apart

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The tide of public opinion may be turning against the Justice Department's China Initiative, as more cases fall apart and more of the researchers charged are speaking out.

The big picture: Chinese government-linked economic and industrial espionage in the United States is a real concern, but the China Initiative's flaws may be overshadowing the problem it was intended to address.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton's wild ride and possible buyers

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Peloton is having a bumpy ride, and has become a source of fascination among even those who've never invested or clipped in.

Driving the news: On Monday, a hedge fund with less than a 5% stake in Peloton called for CEO John Foley to be fired and for the connected fitness company to consider seeking a strategic buyer. Shares gained nearly 10% on the news, but remained down 16.2% for the year and off 80% their December 2020 peak.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow