OMB releases trove of Ukraine aid documents to American Oversight

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on during a meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with President Trump during a September meeting. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Office of Management and Budget released a trove of documents on Ukraine military aid to American Oversight late Tuesday following an FOIA request.

Details: American Oversight made a "request for directives and communications that may relate to any effort to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate one of President Trump's political opponents as part of an effort to give the president an electoral advantage," it said.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

