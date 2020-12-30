Biden team says White House budget office not cooperating with transition

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said at a press briefing on Wednesday that the Office of Management and Budget has been limiting support to the incoming administration, accusing the agency of "intentionally generated opacity."

Why it matters: Biden spokesperson Yohannes Abraham told reporters "there’s no question" that a lack of analytical support to the transition team will delay Biden's budget planning, and that it has "real-world implications" for national security.

The big picture: The news comes days after Biden said his team has "encountered obstruction" and "roadblocks" from political leadership at the Defense Department, including a lack of briefings.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller pushed back on the claims, saying that "DoD political and career officials have been working with the utmost professionalism to support transition activities in a compressed time schedule and they will continue to do so."

OMB's role is to assist in the development and implementation of the federal budget. A delay in budget planning could have ramifications for the U.S. economy, including as it relates to COVID-19.

Axios has reached out to the Office of Management and Budget for comment.