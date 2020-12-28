Biden says transition team has "encountered obstruction" from Defense Department leadership

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his team has "encountered obstruction" and "roadblocks" from political leadership at the Department of Defense and Office of Management and Budget that could undermine U.S. national security during the transition.

Why it matters: Biden warned that foreign adversaries could gain advantage if his team is cut out of vital information sharing with the outgoing Trump administration.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have faced a number of hurdles in accessing classified information about national security since November's election. Earlier this month, the Pentagon abruptly halted briefings with their transition team.

What he's saying: "From some agencies, our team received exemplary cooperation ... from others, most notable, the Department of Defense, we encountered obstruction from the political leadership of that department," Biden said in remarks delivered after a briefing with his national security and foreign policy advisers on Monday.

"Right now, as our nation is in a period of transition, we need to make sure that nothing is lost in the handoff between administrations. My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies."

"We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch up that our adversaries may try to exploit."

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

"Rebuilding the full set of our instruments of foreign policy and national security is a key challenge that the Vice President-elect Harris and I will face upon taking office, starting with our diplomacy."

Go deeper: Pentagon halts Biden transition briefings