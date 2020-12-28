Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden says transition team has "encountered obstruction" from Defense Department leadership

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his team has "encountered obstruction" and "roadblocks" from political leadership at the Department of Defense and Office of Management and Budget that could undermine U.S. national security during the transition.

Why it matters: Biden warned that foreign adversaries could gain advantage if his team is cut out of vital information sharing with the outgoing Trump administration.

  • Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have faced a number of hurdles in accessing classified information about national security since November's election. Earlier this month, the Pentagon abruptly halted briefings with their transition team.

What he's saying: "From some agencies, our team received exemplary cooperation ... from others, most notable, the Department of Defense, we encountered obstruction from the political leadership of that department," Biden said in remarks delivered after a briefing with his national security and foreign policy advisers on Monday.

  • "Right now, as our nation is in a period of transition, we need to make sure that nothing is lost in the handoff between administrations. My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies."
  • "We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch up that our adversaries may try to exploit."
  • "Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."
  • "Rebuilding the full set of our instruments of foreign policy and national security is a key challenge that the Vice President-elect Harris and I will face upon taking office, starting with our diplomacy."

Go deeper: Pentagon halts Biden transition briefings

Sara FischerMargaret Harding McGill
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

"Trumptalk' may outlast Trump

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump's brash communication style — combined with a societal shift towards streaming, where there are no regulatory restrictions on speech — has forced the entire media industry to present information in a more candid and less polished way.

Why it matters: It’s no longer uncommon to hear cable anchors use foul language or for TV or radio personalities to make indecent remarks on air. Now that the standard has been set, it’s hard to see how networks and news outlets could go back to their postured presentations of the past.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person — How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill.
  2. Travel: TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began.
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people — Adviser says Biden will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world — New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House will vote on Monday on a standalone measure to increase direct payments from its coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 checks that Congress had previously approved.

The big picture: President Trump finally signed the $900 billion coronavirus relief package on Sunday night, having held off for days after demanding that Congress increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000. Democrats are in favor of boosting the payments, but the vote could test Trump's post-election sway over Republicans.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow