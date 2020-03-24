39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Olympics postponement throws more than $1 billion in advertising into limbo

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games to next year creates problems for advertisers, who could now potentially be facing a more crowded media calendar.

What they're saying: "Cancelled is actually the easier scenario than postponed because it's a definitive yes or no kind of thing," says Jon Swallen, CRO of the media division at Kantar, an advertising analytics company.

  • "The biggest impact from an advertising perspective would probably go to the network selling the airtime," says Swallen.

NBCUniversal says it's already sold a record $1.25 billion in national ads around the 2020 Tokyo games, surpassing its previous record of $1.2 billion in ad sales during the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.

  • NBCUniversal and its parent Comcast say they have insurance built into its contracts for lost expenses. "There should be no losses should there not be an Olympics, just wouldn’t be a profit this year," Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has said.

The big problem: "It's unlikely NBCU can replace ads against programming at the same prices they were selling it for originally for the Olympics, which is a potential revenue hit for them," says Swallen.

Don't forget: There's a huge opportunity cost for marketers needing to reallocate all of their lost sports ad placements.

  • "There's going to be a spike in available inventory as cancellations come in," says Swallen. It's going to be be better economics for those that come back in and buy earlier."

Go deeper: How the coronavirus-driven sports outage impacts TV and advertising

Go deeper

Kendall Baker

An Olympics delay due to coronavirus feels inevitable

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged for the first time Sunday that it may have to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games — an outcome that once felt impossible but now, amid mounting external pressure, feels inevitable.

The state of play: The IOC set a four-week deadline for a decision and added that canceling the Games is not under consideration because that "would not solve any of the problems or help anybody."

Go deeperArrowMar 23, 2020 - Sports
Kendall Baker

How the coronavirus-driven sports outage impacts TV and advertising

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Without live sports for the foreseeable future, it's unclear what networks like ESPN and FS1 will broadcast in those time slots or what they'll talk about on their studio shows and radio programs during the day.

Why it matters: With so many Americans nesting at home, linear TV viewership was expected to spike. But without sports, streaming platforms, video games and other mediums will likely be the big winners instead.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Sports
Rebecca Falconer

Abe says Tokyo may have to postpone Olympic Games over coronavirus

Odaiba Seaside Park in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed if the Games cannot run in "complete form" because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Japan Times reports.

Why it matters: This is the first time Abe has made such a statement. The International Olympic Committee said in a statement Sunday it would "step up its scenario-planning" for the event and was in talks with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Japanese authorities "to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement."

Keep ReadingArrowMar 23, 2020 - Sports