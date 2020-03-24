2 hours ago - Sports

Tokyo Summer Olympics postponed until 2021

Axios

Photo: John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images.

The International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that the Tokyo Summer Olympics were postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The Olympics entail a massive amount of travel, congregating and physical contact — all things that are being discouraged in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Multiple athletes and teams had already called for the committee to postpone the Games, which were scheduled to begin July 24.

What they're saying:

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach "agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present.
"Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Coronavirus: Norway, Brazil join U.S. teams in push for postponement of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori watches as Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida hold the Olympic torch on March 20 in Matsushima, Miyagi, Japan. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Norway and Brazil's Olympic committees — alongside the USA Swimming and Track and Field teams — are joining the call for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, due to the novel coronavirus.

The latest: The Brazilian Olympic Committee called on Saturday for the games to be postponed until 2021, citing rising infection rates and "the consequent difficulty for athletes to maintain their best competitive level due to the need to stop training and competitions in global scale."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 21, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Abe says Tokyo may have to postpone Olympic Games over coronavirus

Odaiba Seaside Park in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Tokyo Olympics may have to be postponed if the Games cannot run in "complete form" because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Japan Times reports.

Why it matters: This is the first time Abe has made such a statement. The International Olympic Committee said in a statement Sunday it would "step up its scenario-planning" for the event and was in talks with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Japanese authorities "to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement."

Keep ReadingArrowMar 23, 2020 - Sports
Rebecca Falconer

Team USA calls for Tokyo Games delay amid coronavirus concerns

A display showing a countdown to the start of the Games in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a statement Monday evening calling on this summer's Tokyo Games to be postponed over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The call came a day after Canada and Australia made similar calls and announced they would not send athletes to the Games and as International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today Monday "on the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided."

Go deeperArrow13 hours ago - Health