Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Winter Olympics opening ceremony viewership down 43% from 2018

Sara Fischer

Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Friday‘s Winter Olympics opening ceremony drew nearly 14 million viewers on television, making it one of the least-viewed opening ceremonies on TV in Olympic history, according to numbers provided by NBC Sports.

Why it matters: This year’s games, like the summer games in Tokyo last year, are being impacted by a lack of fans and loved ones in stadiums that normally contribute to the excitement of watching the games live.

Details: Including viewership across digital platforms — like NBC’s streaming service Peacock and the NBC sports app — NBC Sports says the event drew 16 million viewers total.

  • That’s down about 43% from the 23.8 million people who watched the opening ceremony for the last winter games in Pyeongchang in 2018.

The big picture: TV ratings for the Olympics have been declining for many years, and pandemic has exacerbated that trend.

  • Ratings for the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Tokyo last summer were down 36% compared to 2016.
  • Broadcast and cable TV viewership has been declining for many years as more people adopt streaming alternatives.

Kendall BakerEmily Peck
Updated 7 mins ago - Sports

How the NFL's Rooney Rule failed minority coaches

Data: Pro Football Reference; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The NFL's Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs, was embraced far outside the league after being instituted in 2003.

Why it matters: The rule is frequently criticized as a sham, and a lawsuit filed against the NFL on Tuesday by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says the same — with explosive details to bolster the claim.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 8 mins ago - Health

Over 1 million years of life lost to drug overdoses

Expand chart
Data: Hall et. al, JAMA 2020; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Adolescents and young adults lost an estimated 1.2 million years of life due to unintentional drug overdoses over five years, according to a study published in JAMA.

What they found: About 3,300 adolescents ages 10–19 years old died of an unintentional drug overdose in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, representing about 187,078 years of life lost, researchers from Ohio State University said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Axios
Updated 43 mins ago - Sports

