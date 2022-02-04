Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicks off Beijing Games

Axios

Performers warm up prior to the beginning of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Beijing National Stadium in China. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

The Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicked off in Beijing on Friday, becoming the second Games to start during the pandemic.

Why it matters: But unlike in Tokyo last summer, the Beijing Olympics began against a backdrop of concerns about China's strict COVID policies, geopolitical tensions and a U.S. diplomatic boycott over human rights abuses.

  • The opening ceremony — reportedly pared back because of COVID concerns and cold weather — will be directed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou and is expected to run for less than an hour and a half, according to the New York Times.
  • It's being held in Beijing's National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, the same venue that hosted the opening and closing ceremonies during the 2008 Olympics.
In photos:
Greece's Olympic team enters the stadium during the opening ceremony. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
The Chinese flag is carried by performers inside the stadium during the opening ceremony. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Security stand outside the National Stadium known as the Bird's Nest ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
Spectators wait for the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

Editor's note: This post will be updated with new photos from the opening ceremony.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden to extend, but modify, Trump's solar tariffs

President Biden during a November visit to General Motors' Factory ZERO all-electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit. Photo: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden plans to maintain former President Trump's tariffs on solar cells and panels, but loosen some restrictions on importing supplies from Asia to help combat climate change, according to people familiar with the matter.

Driving the news: Biden will issue a proclamation on Friday morning to extend the so-called Section 201 tariffs, due to expire Sunday, for another four years, an administration official said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Sports

Olympian Pita Taufatofua uses his platform to help tsunami-struck Tonga

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga stands on stage during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 25, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Photo: Dan Istitene via Getty Images

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games were less than a month away when an underwater volcano erupted and sent a tsunami hurtling toward Tonga. Within hours, Pita Taufatofua had set up a GoFundMe and sent out calls for help on social media.

Why it matters: Taufatofua, a three-time Olympian who first gained international attention as the shirtless Tongan flag bearer, has used his platform to amplify Tonga's needs as the tropical island nation struggles to recover. The dual disasters killed at least three people and wiped out all communications on the island.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

America's bridges are falling apart faster than expected

Expand chart
Data: The American Road & Transportation Builders Association; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Roughly a third of the nation's 620,000 bridges — 36% — need major repair work or replacement, a new report finds.

Why it matters: Deferred maintenance, climate change and heavier-than-anticipated traffic are causing bridges to wear out earlier than expected, and engineers say not enough is being done to keep drivers safe.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow