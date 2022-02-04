In photos: Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicks off Beijing Games

The Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicked off in Beijing on Friday, becoming the second Games to start during the pandemic.

Why it matters: But unlike in Tokyo last summer, the Beijing Olympics began against a backdrop of concerns about China's strict COVID policies, geopolitical tensions and a U.S. diplomatic boycott over human rights abuses.

The opening ceremony — reportedly pared back because of COVID concerns and cold weather — will be directed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou and is expected to run for less than an hour and a half, according to the New York Times.

It's being held in Beijing's National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, the same venue that hosted the opening and closing ceremonies during the 2008 Olympics.

In photos:

Greece's Olympic team enters the stadium during the opening ceremony. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The Chinese flag is carried by performers inside the stadium during the opening ceremony. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Security stand outside the National Stadium known as the Bird's Nest ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP

Spectators wait for the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

Editor's note: This post will be updated with new photos from the opening ceremony.