Ohio governor to support lawsuit delaying in person-voting

Photo: Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that he will recommend postponing in-person voting for Tuesday's Ohio presidential primaries until June 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak, noting that it's impossible to conform to the CDC's guidelines limiting gatherings of more than 50 people.

The intrigue: DeWine said that he does not have the unilateral power as governor to delay an election unless the state is "invaded," so his government will be supporting a lawsuit filed by at-risk voters in order to make postponement possible. In the meantime, voters will still be able to request absentee ballots.

What he's saying:

"We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote. I'm making this recommendation because we must also look out for our poll workers. I believe when we look back on this, we'll be happy we did this. The votes that have already been cast will still be counted — and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future."
— Mike DeWine

The big picture: Louisiana was the first state to postpone its primary due to the coronavirus (April 4 to June 20), followed by Georgia (March 24 to May 19). Arizona, Florida and Illinois have said that their primaries on Tuesday will go on as scheduled.

Between the lines: DeWine has consistently been one of the leading voices among governors sounding the alarm over the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak. He was the first governor in the country to order the closure of schools, bars and restaurants.

