2 hours ago - Health

Ohio governor says face mask requirement in stores was "a bridge too far"

Ursula Perano

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) explained his decision to rescind an order requiring people to wear face masks in retail stores, stating on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that it "became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do."

Why it matters: DeWine has earned praise for his aggressive and early steps to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in Ohio, such as closing schools before any governor in the country and postponing the state's March 17 primary.

  • His decision to reverse himself on the face mask requirement reflects a challenge that dozens of governors are navigating as they attempt to enforce public safety measures while not angering their constituents by overstepping.

What he's saying: "We put out dozens and dozens of orders. That was one that it just went too far. But, at the same time we pulled that back, I said that, look, this is highly recommended.

  • DeWine added that wearing a mask in retail stores — if customers are able — is the "kind thing" to do in order to keep store workers and fellow customers safe.

The big picture: Ohio has reported 19,914 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,038 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Go deeper

David Nather

The front-line coronavirus leaders

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

When the history of the coronavirus pandemic is written, it will be remembered as a time when the strongest leadership had to come from the ground up, given the many failures at the national level.

  • These are the governors, mayors and other local government officials who have gotten the best reviews for their actions in this crisis — for taking swift action and heading off the worst outcomes, or simply for letting science guide their responses under intense political pressure.
Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow9 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Maryland cancels order for masks and ventilators, asks AG to investigate shipment that never arrived

The World Central Kitchen distributes meals to citizens of Baltimore, Maryland in response to the coronavirus pandemic on May 2. Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

Maryland is asking its attorney general to investigate a new company formed to buy and distribute protective gear after a $12.5 million shipment of face masks and ventilators for use in the novel coronavirus pandemic never arrived, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: First responders and health care workers have said they are dealing with massive shortages of critical supplies like face masks and personal protective equipment while responding to the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow21 hours ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

Kudlow defends claiming U.S. had coronavirus "contained" in February

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow defended his claim on Feb. 25 that the U.S. had "contained" the coronavirus "pretty close to airtight," arguing on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that his comments were "based on the actual facts" at the time.

Why it matters: Kudlow is among the White House officials who have faced criticism for downplaying the looming impact of the virus, which has now infected more than 1 million Americans and killed over 66,000.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow6 hours ago - Health