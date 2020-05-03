When the history of the coronavirus pandemic is written, it will be remembered as a time when the strongest leadership had to come from the ground up, given the many failures at the national level.

These are the governors, mayors and other local government officials who have gotten the best reviews for their actions in this crisis — for taking swift action and heading off the worst outcomes, or simply for letting science guide their responses under intense political pressure.

The big picture: “Some of it has been heroics and some of it has been prevention,” said Andy Slavitt, a former Medicare chief in the Obama administration. “The commonality is, did you have a great health commissioner and scientists, and did you listen to them?”

These leaders also been working to fill the gaps caused by the Trump administration’s resistance to declaring a national strategy for many health care supplies — with governors scrambling to get personal protective equipment and medical equipment like ventilators, and even fending for themselves on testing supplies.

This isn't an exhaustive list — it's a sampling of the thousands of local leaders who have been doing important work on the front lines of the coronavirus response.

Governors:

Local officials:

The bottom line: All of these officials did the opposite of the traditional political playbook, which tells politicians to reassure people and play down threats. If any political leader does that with the coronavirus, said Slavitt, “you’re likely to get it wrong.”