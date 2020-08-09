29 mins ago - Health

Ohio governor urges Americans not to lose faith in testing after false positive

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Americans shouldn't think testing for the coronavirus is "not reliable or doesn't work," after he received a false positive result from an antigen last week.

Why it matters: DeWine is one of six governors who have agreed to pool their resources, along with the Rockefeller Foundation, in order to acquire 3 million antigen tests amid severe delays and the lack of a national testing strategy.

  • Antigen tests deliver results quickly, but they are less accurate than the standard PCR tests used most often.
  • DeWine noted that the governors working together on the testing initiative are "taking this one step at a time," and that the goal is to put their purchasing power together to obtain not just antigen tests, but other important coronavirus supplies.

What he's saying: "People should not take away from my experience that testing is not reliable or doesn't work. What I took, was as you pointed out, an antigen test, which really should be looked at as a screening test," DeWine said.

  • "1.3 million Ohioans have taken a PCR test. That test is very, very, very reliable. ... The antigen tests are fairly new and the companies that are coming out with them quite frankly have the burden of showing how good they are."
  • "Could they be used in some situations? Yeah, they could be, but you have to understand going in that you can get the false positives, like what happened in my case, or you can get the false negatives. It can be used in a screening way."
  • "If anyone needed a wake-up call about antigens, how careful you have to be, we certainly saw that in my test," he added.

Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus after positive result

Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tested negative for COVID-19 for a second time after initially testing positive last week, he announced Saturday.

Why it matters: 73-year-old DeWine was set to meet President Trump Thursday on the tarmac at an airport in Cleveland and was tested as part of standard protocol.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the U.S. was nearing 5 million on Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden noted in an emailed statement that 5 million "is more than the entire population of Alabama — or of more than half the states in our union, for that matter," as he blamed President Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian officials in Victoria announced Sunday 17 more deaths from COVID-19 — a new state and national record.

The big picture: Australia was on track to suppress the novel coronavirus in May, but cases have been spiking in Victoria in recent weeks, where a state of disaster was declared last week, enabling officials to introduce restrictions including a night-time curfew in state capital Melbourne.

