A bipartisan group of governors has joined the Rockefeller Foundation to deliver 3 million rapid coronavirus antigen tests to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help states safely reopen, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: With no national plan, the initiative with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) would be the first coordinated testing strategy in the U.S.

Severe testing shortages and delays remain across the U.S.

What they're saying: Hogan, who negotiated the compact with the Rockefeller Foundation toward the end of his term as chair of the National Governors Association, said in a statement the group would work to bring more states, cities and local governments on board as the strategy moves forward.