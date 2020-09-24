Two officers shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests

Louisville Metro Police Department said two officers were shot downtown in the Kentucky city late Wednesday, just hours after a grand jury announced an indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.

Details: A police spokesperson told a press briefing a suspect was in custody and that the injuries of both officers were not life-threatening. One officer was "alert and stable" and the other was undergoing surgery, he said.

Metrosafe, the city's emergency services, said earlier it received reports of a shooting at South Brook St. and Broadway Ave., near the area where protests were taking place.

Mayor Greg Fischer (D) imposed a curfew for Louisville and the wider Jefferson County, which came into effect from 9 p.m. to 6:30 am, which was due to last for 72 hours. He urged protesters to go home and return to peacefully protest in the daytime.

A police spokesperson said officers had arrested 46 people during the protests by late Wednesday.

Driving the news: Earlier on Wednesday, after a grand jury indicted Brett Hankison, one of the Louisville police officers who barged into Taylor's home in the early on March 13, on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots blindly into neighboring apartments.

The grand jury did not indict any of the three officers involved in the botched drug raid on homicide or manslaughter charges related to the death of Taylor.

The two other officers who fired shots, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were not charged, prompting protests in downtown Louisville.

Of note: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Mattingly and Cosgrove were "justified" in their actions because Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired the first shot. Walker said he mistook police for intruders and fired in self-dense.

What they're saying: President Trump tweeted that he'd spoken with Kentucky Gov AndyBeshear (D) and was "prepared to work together, immediately upon request!"

"Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help," he said.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.