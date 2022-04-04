Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former President Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday to join President Biden for an event celebrating the former commander-in-chief's signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.

Why it matters: This will be Obama's first public appearance at the White House since leaving office in January 2017.

The big picture: "Obama will deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans as part of the President’s agenda to cut costs for American families," per an emailed White House statement.

"The President will take additional action to further strengthen the ACA and save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care," the statement added.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and other members of Biden's Cabinet will attend the event.

