37 mins ago

Obama: "We can come out of this moment stronger than before"

A screenshot of former President Barack Obama from the Pull Up & Vote Party. Photo: Complex/YouTube

Former President Barack Obama noted in an address Tuesday at the virtual Pull Up & Vote Party voting initiative there's a "growing movement" for justice and progress as he urged people to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The big picture: "We can come out of this moment stronger than before," Obama said. "In times as polarized as these, your vote doesn’t just matter, it matters more than ever before. .. "Let's go win this thing." The event, hosted by activist Tamika Mallory and featuring a host of celebrities, was designed to encourage engagement and voter turnout in November's election.

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated 17 hours ago

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said last week that he cannot support President Trump's re-election.

Why it matters: Hogan, a moderate governor in a blue state, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

11 hours ago

Florida voting activist: Restoring felon rights "has caught on like a wildfire"

Desmond Meade, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday that Florida's ballot initiative restoring voting rights to 1.4 million has inspired a movement across the country, even in Republican-led states like Iowa.

The big picture: Meade, a former felon who rebuilt his life and graduated from law school after a drug-related conviction, helped lead the fight to pass Amendment 4 in Florida in 2018 — the largest single expansion of voting rights in the U.S. in half a century.

Shawna Chen
Oct 19, 2020

67,000 felons registered to vote after Florida restored their rights

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

67,000 people registered to vote after Florida restored voting rights to most felons in a 2018 ballot initiative, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Election results in the battleground state — which previously instituted a lifetime voting ban for people with felony convictions — could come down to these 67,000 votes. But the number still falls well short of the 1.4 million people that community organizers hoped to register.

