Obama: "We can come out of this moment stronger than before"

Former President Barack Obama noted in an address Tuesday at the virtual Pull Up & Vote Party voting initiative there's a "growing movement" for justice and progress as he urged people to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The big picture: "We can come out of this moment stronger than before," Obama said. "In times as polarized as these, your vote doesn’t just matter, it matters more than ever before. .. "Let's go win this thing." The event, hosted by activist Tamika Mallory and featuring a host of celebrities, was designed to encourage engagement and voter turnout in November's election.

Go deeper: Obama: If Biden's elected, "he's gonna have to rebuild" the State Dept