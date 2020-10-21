43 mins ago - Technology

AOC, Ilhan Omar draw 400,000 to Twitch stream to get out the vote

Ina Fried, author of Login

Screenshot: Axios

More than 430,000 people tuned in simultaneously to Twitch on Tuesday night to watch Rep. Alexia Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) play a hit video game as part of an effort to promote voting.

Why it matters: The event was reportedly the third biggest audience ever for an individual Twitch stream, with Ocasio-Cortez playing Among Us joined by popular gamers as well as fellow member of Congress Ilhan Omar.

Between the lines: Twitch has become a major gathering place for the younger demographic. Ocasio-Cortez has previously sought to stop the military from recruiting on the Amazon-owned service.

Catch up quick: For those unfamiliar with Among Us, it's the latest hit multiplayer game, boosted in popularity by streamers and YouTube stars.

And if you want to know what it takes to take on Ocasio-Cortez (at least in video games), Omar posted the specs of the gaming system she used to take on her fellow Democrat.

Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Americans feel Trump's sickness makes him harder to trustFlorida breaks record for in-person early voting — McConnell urges White House not to strike stimulus deal before election — Republican senators defend Fauci as Trump escalates attacks.
  2. Health: The next wave is gaining steam.
  3. Education: Schools haven't become hotspots — University of Michigan students ordered to shelter-in-place.
  4. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 1 million infections.
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Report: Goldman to settle DOJ probe into Malaysia's 1MDB for over $2B

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Goldman Sachs has agreed with the Department of Justice to pay over $2 billion for the bank's role in Malaysia's multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: The settlement, expected to be announced within days, would allow Goldman Sachs to avoid a criminal conviction in the U.S. over the bribery and money laundering scandal that saw three of its former bankers banned for life from the banking industry by the Federal Reserve Board.

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to post "60 Minutes" interview early after reportedly walking out

Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Oct. 19. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was considering posting his interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" prior to airtime in order to show "what a FAKE and BIASED interview" it was, following reports that he abruptly ended the interview after 45 minutes of taping.

Why it matters: Trump has escalated his war on the media in the final stretch of his re-election campaign, calling a Reuters reporter a "criminal" this week for not reporting on corruption allegations about Hunter Biden and disparaging CNN as "dumb b*stards" for the network's ongoing coronavirus coverage.

