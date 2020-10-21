AOC, Ilhan Omar draw 400,000 to Twitch stream to get out the vote

More than 430,000 people tuned in simultaneously to Twitch on Tuesday night to watch Rep. Alexia Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) play a hit video game as part of an effort to promote voting.

Why it matters: The event was reportedly the third biggest audience ever for an individual Twitch stream, with Ocasio-Cortez playing Among Us joined by popular gamers as well as fellow member of Congress Ilhan Omar.

Between the lines: Twitch has become a major gathering place for the younger demographic. Ocasio-Cortez has previously sought to stop the military from recruiting on the Amazon-owned service.

Catch up quick: For those unfamiliar with Among Us, it's the latest hit multiplayer game, boosted in popularity by streamers and YouTube stars.

And if you want to know what it takes to take on Ocasio-Cortez (at least in video games), Omar posted the specs of the gaming system she used to take on her fellow Democrat.