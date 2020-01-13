Former President Obama tweeted an appeal Sunday for people to support Puerto Rico’s recovery following a series of earthquakes that have rocked the island, killing at least one person.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico's governor declared a state of emergency Tuesday and President Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration request after two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8 struck — displacing many people and leaving much of the island without power. Aftershocks have since hit, and there was a 5.2 magnitude quake Friday.

