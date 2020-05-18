Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced on Monday that his committee will debate and vote on June 4 on a broad subpoena authorization that would allow him to compel testimony from Obama-era officials as part of an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Why it matters: The authorization will mark a significant step in the Senate Judiciary Committee's review of possible FBI misconduct as it relates to both surveillance abuse and unsubstantiated allegations that the Russia investigation was politically motivated.

President Trump and many of his conservative allies have spent the last few weeks promoting #Obamagate, or the conspiracy theory that President Obama ordered the investigation in order to undermine the incoming administration.

The Justice Department is currently conducting its own criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. Attorney General William Barr said Monday that he does not expect it to result in charges against Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Details: The subpoena, if approved, will authorize Graham to compel documents, communications and testimony from dozens of officials and relevant witnesses from outside the government, including:

Current FBI director Christopher Wray

Former FBI director James Comey

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Former CIA director John Brennan

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yate

Former UN ambassador Samantha Power

Former national security adviser Susan Rice

Between the lines: Graham shot down a request from Trump last week to compel Obama to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.