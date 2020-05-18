28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr: Review of Russia probe unlikely to lead to prosecution of Obama or Biden

Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference Monday that he does not expect the Justice Department's review of the origins of the Russia probe to lead to the criminal prosecution of former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Why it matters: President Trump has tweeted hundreds of times over the past week about Obamagate" — an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that the Russia investigation was a political hit job ordered by Obama. He has called it the "biggest political crime in American history, by far!"

  • Barr's comments come a week after two Republican senators released a declassified list naming the Obama administration officials who requested to "unmask" the identity of Michael Flynn when he was under government surveillance.
  • The "unmasking" list and the Justice Department's decision to drop its prosecution of Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, has amplified efforts by the president's conservative allies to discredit the Russia investigation.

What he's saying: Barr said that “some aspects" of the review led by his handpicked prosecutor John Durham are being investigated as "potential crimes," but that any potential criminality is "focused on others."

  • “As for President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement based on what I know, I don’t expect Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said.
  • Barr added that “not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime.”

While his dismissal of the #Obamagate claims is likely to anger Trump, Barr did not hold back in his criticism of the Russia investigation, which he called an attempt to use the criminal justice system as a "political weapon."

  • "The law enforcement and intelligence apparatus of this country were involved in advancing a false and utterly baseless Russian collusion narrative against the president," Barr said.
  • "But this cannot be and will not be a tit-for-tat exercise. We are not going to lower the standards just to achieve a result."

Worth noting: Trump last week called on Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to bring Obama in to testify about the Russia investigation. Graham responded by saying he would hold hearings in June "regarding all things related" to the Russia investigation, but warned that he is "greatly concerned by the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight."

Obama: Pandemic has exposed lack of leadership

Former President Obama. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Obama took thinly veiled swipes against President Trump and his administration during two virtual commencement speeches on Saturday, although he didn't name him.

Why it matters: Obama's addresses mark the first time he has spoken publicly since the coronavirus outbreak began, and he didn't hold back in either speech.

Democrats say ousted State Department watchdog was probing Saudi arms sales

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Monday that Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general who President Trump moved to fire last week, was investigating the administration's effort to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval.

Why it matters: Engel and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) have announced an investigation into Trump's ouster of Linick, the fourth inspector general that the president has sought to remove in six weeks.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 4,758,937 — Total deaths: 316,277 — Total recoveries — 1,754,891Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,491,47 — Total deaths: 89,666 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Public health: Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows initial immune response — Most states still aren't doing enough testing, especially those that have suffered from larger outbreaks.
  4. Business: Uber to cut 3,000 more jobs and close dozens of offices — Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says "there's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response.
  5. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the White House's real power doctor.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Misery at the mall and the future of retail.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

