Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on Wednesday. Photo: Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images d
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton wished President Biden well and spoke of coming together in a "peaceful transition of power" in a video organized by the inaugural committee Wednesday.
What they're saying: Obama noted "we can have a fierce disagreements and yet recognize each other's common humanity and that, as Americans, we have more in common than what separates us." Clinton said Biden had spoken form them in his unifying address, "now you will lead for us and we're ready to march with you." Bush added, "Your success is our country's success."