Barack and Michelle Obama are parting ways with Spotify, Bloomberg first reported and Axios Pro's Tim Baysinger confirmed.

Why it matters: The breakup comes as Higher Ground, the former first family’s production company, and Spotify have clashed over the past 3 years of their partnership, according to Bloomberg.

Details: Higher Ground wants a new deal elsewhere that would enable it to release several shows on multiple platforms simultaneously.

Spotify has wanted more exclusivity and more shows featuring the former president and first lady, while Higher Ground has wanted to highlight a range of voices, Bloomberg reports.

What to watch: Amazon’s Audible and iHeartMedia are reportedly among platforms courting the company, which may pick a new home in the next few weeks.

