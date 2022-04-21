Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Obamas leaving Spotify

Hope King
Photo illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios. Photos: Jörg Carstensen/dpa, Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Barack and Michelle Obama are parting ways with Spotify, Bloomberg first reported and Axios Pro's Tim Baysinger confirmed.

Why it matters: The breakup comes as Higher Ground, the former first family’s production company, and Spotify have clashed over the past 3 years of their partnership, according to Bloomberg. 

Details: Higher Ground wants a new deal elsewhere that would enable it to release several shows on multiple platforms simultaneously.

  • Spotify has wanted more exclusivity and more shows featuring the former president and first lady, while Higher Ground has wanted to highlight a range of voices, Bloomberg reports.

What to watch: Amazon’s Audible and iHeartMedia are reportedly among platforms courting the company, which may pick a new home in the next few weeks.

