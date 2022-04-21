Obamas leaving Spotify
Barack and Michelle Obama are parting ways with Spotify, Bloomberg first reported and Axios Pro's Tim Baysinger confirmed.
Why it matters: The breakup comes as Higher Ground, the former first family’s production company, and Spotify have clashed over the past 3 years of their partnership, according to Bloomberg.
Details: Higher Ground wants a new deal elsewhere that would enable it to release several shows on multiple platforms simultaneously.
- Spotify has wanted more exclusivity and more shows featuring the former president and first lady, while Higher Ground has wanted to highlight a range of voices, Bloomberg reports.
What to watch: Amazon’s Audible and iHeartMedia are reportedly among platforms courting the company, which may pick a new home in the next few weeks.
