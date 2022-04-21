Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground to leave Spotify deal

Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company will end its exclusive relationship with Spotify as the two seek a new, multi-million dollar podcast deal elsewhere, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The Obamas want their content distributed as widely as possible, while Spotify has built its business on being the only place for certain podcasts.

While Higher Ground retains ownership of its content, Spotify will still have rights to distribute the shows made under its current deal, a source tells Axios.

Details: Bloomberg, which first reported the news, said Higher Ground is talking with iHeart and Amazon's Audible and is eyeing a massive increase from its Spotify deal.

Spotify declined to offer what the Obamas were seeking, since a widely-released show would likely end up on their platform anyway, even if not exclusively.

Higher Ground's deal with Spotify doesn't expire for another six months, the source added.

Catch up quick: Since signing an exclusive deal with Spotify in 2019, Higher Ground has produced "The Michelle Obama Podcast," "Renegades: Born in the USA" featuring Barack and Bruce Springsteen, "The Big Hit Show" and "Tell Them, I Am."

"The Michelle Obama Podcast" was one of Spotify's five most popular podcasts in 2020.

Be smart: This is happening as Spotify is losing Courtney Holt, an influential executive who was among the company's biggest dealmakers.

Holt was a key figure in Spotify's podcast push, including licensing deals with Joe Rogan and the Obamas, and acquiring other podcast networks.

What's next: Higher Ground wants to find its new home quickly. According to Bloomberg, the Obamas hope for a new deal in the next few weeks.