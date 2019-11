Why it matters: Obama said he will remain neutral throughout the primaries. However, some of the big ideas about sweeping change that the former president mentioned seemed to align with "staunch liberal" candidates, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the Post notes.

“My point is that even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision, we also have to be rooted in reality and the fact that voters, including Democratic voters and certainly persuadable independents or even moderate Republicans, are not driven by the same views that are reflected on certain, you know, left-leaning Twitter feeds or the activist wing of our party,” Obama said, per the Post.

Obama urged 2020 contenders to push past campaigning on his administration's accomplishments, and bring new ideas to the table.

The 44th president harkened back to his own primary to provide encouragement for the current campaigners, saying: “For those who get stressed about robust primaries, I just have to remind you that I had a very robust primary ... whoever emerges from the primary process, I will work my tail off to make sure they are the next president.”

