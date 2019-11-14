Stories

Poll: Biden leads Trump by 12 points in head-to-head matchup

A pic stitch og joe biden and president trump
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump. Photos: Olivier Douliery/Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

New polling conducted by Fox News suggests former Vice President Joe Biden would beat President Trump by 12 points in the 2020 general election.

Why it matters: Democratic primary voters are looking to nominate a candidate who can beat Trump in 2020, and Biden may be that person. But we're still a year out from the general election.

The big picture: Biden’s Democratic voter support has remained unchanged compared to a Fox News poll conducted in March, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren's has increased by 17 points, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is up 6 and Sen. Bernie Sanders is down 4.

Highlights: The national poll, which surveyed 1,040 registered voters between Oct. 27-30, goes by popular vote, unlike state polls.

  • If put up against Trump, Sanders would win with an 8-point lead (49%-41%). Warren would win 46%-41%, within the poll's margin of sampling error.
  • Still, more than 25% of Democratic voters say they wish they had other options.

Methodology: The Fox News poll was under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R) with a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters and 4.5 points for Democratic primary voters.

