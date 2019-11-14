Poll: Biden leads Trump by 12 points in head-to-head matchup

New polling conducted by Fox News suggests former Vice President Joe Biden would beat President Trump by 12 points in the 2020 general election.
Why it matters: Democratic primary voters are looking to nominate a candidate who can beat Trump in 2020, and Biden may be that person. But we're still a year out from the general election.
The big picture: Biden’s Democratic voter support has remained unchanged compared to a Fox News poll conducted in March, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren's has increased by 17 points, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is up 6 and Sen. Bernie Sanders is down 4.
Highlights: The national poll, which surveyed 1,040 registered voters between Oct. 27-30, goes by popular vote, unlike state polls.
- If put up against Trump, Sanders would win with an 8-point lead (49%-41%). Warren would win 46%-41%, within the poll's margin of sampling error.
- Still, more than 25% of Democratic voters say they wish they had other options.
Methodology: The Fox News poll was under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R) with a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters and 4.5 points for Democratic primary voters.