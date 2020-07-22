36 mins ago - Health

Nurses place 164 pairs of shoes at Capital to honor colleagues killed by coronavirus

A nurses' union placed shoes on the Capitol lawn Tuesday in memory of all their colleagues who've died of the novel coronavirus and to demand the Senate pass House Democrats' $3 trillion pandemic recovery package.

The big picture: The nurses say the HEROES Act would provide necessary workplace protections, per ABC News. Nurse Stephanie Simms told AFP union members lay 88 pairs of shoes at the White House two months ago to represent colleagues killed by COVID-19. "Today we have 164 pairs of shoes," she said. "They clearly show how this administration and this Congress has failed nurses who continue to die." Republicans are preparing their own coronavirus stimulus bill this week.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 14,952,328 — Total deaths: 616,577 — Total recoveries — 8,468,761Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 3 a.m. ET: 3,902,058 — Total deaths: 142,066 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Politics: Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"— White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks.
  4. Public health: U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May — CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions.
  5. Sports: 59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus
Politics & Policy

In photos: Portland protests unrest amid presence of federal agents

A protester flies an American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal officers during a protest in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, on July 21. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Protests persisted in Portland, Oregon Tuesday night as federal law enforcement officers in camouflage again discharged tear gas in response to ongoing civil unrest following the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Why it matters: While most of the U.S. has seen a slowdown in demonstrations after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests, Portland has shown continued momentum for the cause.

Rebecca Falconer
Politics & Policy

Mass shooting at Chicago funeral home leaves at least 14 injured

A mass shooting at a funeral home on Chicago's South Side left at least 14 people wounded on Tuesday night, police said at a news briefing.

The big picture: The shooting happened one day after President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats — including Chicago, where Homeland Security was reportedly drafting plans to send some 150 federal agents this week.

