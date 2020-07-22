A nurses' union placed shoes on the Capitol lawn Tuesday in memory of all their colleagues who've died of the novel coronavirus and to demand the Senate pass House Democrats' $3 trillion pandemic recovery package.

The big picture: The nurses say the HEROES Act would provide necessary workplace protections, per ABC News. Nurse Stephanie Simms told AFP union members lay 88 pairs of shoes at the White House two months ago to represent colleagues killed by COVID-19. "Today we have 164 pairs of shoes," she said. "They clearly show how this administration and this Congress has failed nurses who continue to die." Republicans are preparing their own coronavirus stimulus bill this week.

