The head of the Commerce Department's tech and telecom branch is leaving the agency, according to an internal email obtained by Axios.
Driving the news: Diane Rinaldo, who is acting administrator for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, emailed staff a "fond farewell" on Monday.
- As my time at NTIA comes to an end, I want to thank you for your dedication to our organization and its mission," Rinaldo wrote in the email. "My main goal in this position was to be a champion and bullhorn for all of the good work you do, and I will always be an NTIA supporter."
- An NTIA spokesperson declined comment. It is unclear who will lead the agency. Rinaldo took over after David Redl departed last year.