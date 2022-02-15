Sign up for our daily briefing

Novak Djokovic says he could skip more Grand Slams over vaccine stance

Axios

Novak Djokovic practicing in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 11. Photo: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic told the BBC in an interview that he doesn't want to be associated with the anti-vax movement despite choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and sacrificing his ability to compete in the Australian Open last month.

Why it matters: If he skips more Grand Slam tournaments over his vaccine stance, Djokovic risks forgoing a chance at overtaking Rafael Nadal's record of 21 titles. He's currently tied with Roger Federer at 20.

  • In the interview, Djokovic said that he would risk not being able to take part in other Grand Slams, such as Wimbledon and the French Open, over his stance.
  • Billions of people around the world have received coronavirus vaccines, which are safe and effective at preventing serious illness or death from COVID-19.

What they're saying: "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," Djokovic said when asked whether he will risk not being able to compete in other competitions because of his vaccination status.

  • "I was never against vaccination," he told the BBC, adding that he received vaccines as a child, "but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."
  • "Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can," he said.

Go deeper: The Djokovic debacle

Go deeper

Matt Phillips
40 mins ago - World

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the global economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Russia announced a partial pullback in Ukraine today, but the crisis is far from over.

Why it matters: If there was a Russian invasion, there would not only be geopolitical shockwaves and human tragedy, but it also could upend markets and strain the global economy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Russia's Kamila Valieva warms up before the women's short program on Tuesday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

⛸️ Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva blames medication mix-up for failed drug test

🥇 U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 11 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals could keep Palin v. NYT going for months

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By dismissing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's lawsuit against The New York Times, a district judge kept one of the media's landmark legal protections in place — at least for now.

What they're saying: "I think a lot of media companies and lawyers representing media companies are probably breathing a big sigh of relief right now," said Christy Hull Eikhoff, a media and defamation lawyer at Alston & Bird.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow