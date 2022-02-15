Sign up for our daily briefing
Novak Djokovic practicing in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 11. Photo: Kelly Defina/Getty Images
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic told the BBC in an interview that he doesn't want to be associated with the anti-vax movement despite choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and sacrificing his ability to compete in the Australian Open last month.
Why it matters: If he skips more Grand Slam tournaments over his vaccine stance, Djokovic risks forgoing a chance at overtaking Rafael Nadal's record of 21 titles. He's currently tied with Roger Federer at 20.
- In the interview, Djokovic said that he would risk not being able to take part in other Grand Slams, such as Wimbledon and the French Open, over his stance.
- Billions of people around the world have received coronavirus vaccines, which are safe and effective at preventing serious illness or death from COVID-19.
What they're saying: "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," Djokovic said when asked whether he will risk not being able to compete in other competitions because of his vaccination status.
- "I was never against vaccination," he told the BBC, adding that he received vaccines as a child, "but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."
- "Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can," he said.
Go deeper: The Djokovic debacle